Police seek 2 people accused of vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Central Park
NEW YORK -- Police say two people who vandalized a statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park were caught on camera.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Surveillance video shows two people at the statue located at the park's mall near the 65th Street transverse.
Police say the suspects used red spray paint to write the words "murderer" and "give us our land back" on the statue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.