New York activist returns home after reportedly being detained by Israeli forces on aid ship to Gaza

N.Y. activist home after reportedly being detained by Israeli forces on aid ship

A New York labor advocate and American citizen is home after a harrowing journey.

Chris Smalls was one of 21 activists the Freedom Flotilla Coalition says were detained by Israeli forces in international waters while on board an aid ship bound for Gaza on July 27.

Freedom Flotilla accuses Israeli forces of assaulting Smalls

The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel says Smalls was held for five days in an Israeli prison.

The Freedom Flotilla organization accused Israeli forces of discriminatory treatment of Smalls while in their custody, saying he was "physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals. They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back."

Smalls told CBS News New York only that he was exhausted and had been on a hunger strike, but did not discuss his treatment while in Israeli custody.

The Israel Defense Forces referred us to the Israeli foreign ministry for comment. So far, we have not heard back.

Smalls greeted by supporters at JFK Airport

Smalls was greeted by his family and hundreds of supporters at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday.

"Free Gaza. Free the people of Palestine. That's all it's about," Smalls said.

"We're happy that it's over. He's safe, so that's all that matters," Smalls' mom said.

Smalls first received notoriety in 2020 for his efforts to unionize Amazon workers on Staten Island and later co-founded the Amazon Labor Union.

"He's a working class hero in the tradition of Nat Turner. He took a stand for Palestinian freedom, not knowing whether he would be able to come back or not. We salute him," supporter Stephen Millies said.

"As a person who is a part of a union, it's just very inspiring that he crossed the seas to support," another supporter said.

"We're gonna send another flotilla. Another one after that. And we're never gonna quit and give up," Smalls said.