China's consul general in New York leaves U.S. after scandal involving former aide to 2 governors

China's consul general in New York leaves U.S. following scandal

NEW YORK — China's consul general in New York has apparently left the United States following a scandal that involved a former aide to two governors.

The consul general had worked with Linda Sun, who worked for both Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and was charged Tuesday with acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government.

Hochul said Sun was fired in March 2023 after her administration discovered evidence of misconduct.

Wednesday, Hochul asked the state department to expel the Chinese diplomat who worked with Sun, but it seems the consul general had already left the country.

"I also requested that the state department to take appropriate action in response to the dangerous and outrageous actions taken by the People's Republic of China, and they are involved," Hochul said.

It was just the latest development in a saga of alleged espionage.

Former aide to Hochul, Cuomo accused of acting as undisclosed agent of China

In an indictment, Sun is charged with doing the Chinese Republic's bidding, including blocking representatives of the Taiwanese government from access to high-level New York officials, changing messaging of New York officials' on issues of importance to the Communist Party, and even forging Hochul's signature on a letter inviting Chinese officials to New York, which they used to get visas.

"These actions taken by Linda Sun were an absolute betrayal of the trust of two administrations in state government. Lying and misleading to these administrations, breaking our ethics rules, even forging my signature on documents, but more importantly than that, this was a betrayal of New Yorkers and the American people," Hochul said.

The governor noted she was interviewed about the case by the FBI.

"They asked me one question," Hochul said. "I'm not able to talk about it, but it had to do with identifying whether or not something was my signature."

CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer said it's a little too early to know whether or not Hochul will be called to testify in the case. Sun and her husband, who is accused of money laundering and bank fraud, entered not guilty pleas; it's possible their lawyers may try to work on a plea deal to avoid a trial.

People from Albany to Washington are also looking for an investigation to find out just exactly what the Chinese government has been doing not only in New York, but around the country.