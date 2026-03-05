Watch CBS News
4-year-old struck and killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run, NYPD says

A driver is wanted after they struck and killed a young child in Brooklyn and then fled the scene Thursday morning, according to New York City police.

The NYPD said a 4-year-old boy was hit by a Ford SUV at around 11 a.m. on Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville.

According to the FDNY, one person was taken to Brookdale Hospital before EMS arrived on the scene.

Police did not immediately have a description of a suspect or additional details about the accident.

This is breaking news. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.

