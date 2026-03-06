Grieving mom demands justice for 4-year-old son killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run

A heartbroken New York City woman spoke out Friday, one day after she witnessed her 4-year-old son get struck by an SUV and suffer fatal injuries.

Harmonie Wright said she cradled her son, Zacharia Padilla, in her arms after a hit-and-run driver struck him with such force that it sent the small boy flying.

"I picked him up, bled out his ears, his nose," Wright said.

Little boy fatally struck

Police said Padilla was struck Thursday morning on Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, right outside Brookdale University Hospital.

Harmonie Wright's son Zacharia Padilla. Harmonie Wright

Wright said they were just leaving the hospital after picking up medical paperwork required by her son's school, when he broke free from her and ran into the street, where the white SUV hit him.

As the driver took off, the frantic mother carried her son back inside the hospital, where teams of doctors performed chest compressions and other rescue efforts, but failed to save him.

"I'm gonna bury him all in white because he's an angel," Wright said.

Wright has one surviving son. She said the hit-and-run was the second fatal tragedy she endured, after she recently lost an older son to gun violence.

Hit-and-run driver wanted

NYPD is still trying to find the driver. Police said the white SUV was seen traveling northbound on Rockaway Parkway after the collision.

"Find him!" Wright said forcefully. "I want justice for my child. I want justice for my child."

Detectives said they have some security video of the vehicle, but they have not made it public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.