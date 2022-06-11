Bender, Jones spark Charlotte FC to 2-0 win over Red Bulls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ben Bender scored a deflected goal from outside the box in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to spark Charlotte FC to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Bender, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, scored his third goal for Charlotte (6-8-1) after taking a pass from Christian Ortíz. His first two goals came on penalty kicks.

Charlotte's second goal didn't come until the first minute of second-half stoppage time when Derrick Jones found the net for the first time this season. Sergio Ruiz and Andre Shinyashiki had assists.

Charlotte outshot the Red Bulls (6-4-5) 11-3 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina saved the only shot he faced to notch a clean sheet for Charlotte. Carlos Miguel saved three of the five shots he faced for the Red Bulls.