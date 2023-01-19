Charges dropped against NYPD officer accused of spying for China

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer accused of spying for China is no longer facing charges.

Federal prosecutors say they dropped the case after uncovering new information.

Baimadajie Angwang was arrested two years ago, accused of providing information to China on Tibetans living in New York. Prosecutors referred to the officer as the definition of an insider threat.

However, inside this federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Thursday, those same prosecutors dropped the charges against him, saying it was, "in the interest of justice."

"He is not and he has never been an agent for the People's Republic of China," attorney John Carman said.

Angwang's attorney said the government has been very sparing on details surrounding this case, but he maintains his client never did anything wrong.

"As an American, he's a great one. He has served his country honorably in the Marine Corps, in Afghanistan. He is a dedicated New York City police officer," Carman said.

As an officer, Angwang was most recently a community liaison in Queens. As he left the courthouse, he seemed relieved and offered praise to those who stuck with him.

"Thanks for all the people who trusted me, who believed me since the beginning. My family, my friends, my Marine Corps brothers, my NYPD colleagues, thank you," Angwang said.

His lawyers in court filings tried to make sense of the charges by saying he had been in talks with the Chinese consulate, but only in an effort to obtain a visa to visit relatives in Tibet -- not to spy on anyone.

"He has lived up and far exceed his pledge of allegiance to our country," Carman said.

Since the charges were filled, Angwang has been suspended with pay. He was asked if he'd go back to work with the NYPD, something his lawyer says they're still working through.