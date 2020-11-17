NYPD Officer Baimadajie Angwang Due In Court To Appeal Detention In Chinese Spy Case

Editor's Note: On Jan. 16, 2023, the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn filed a motion to dismiss the case against Baimadajie Angwang due to additional information. CLICK HERE to learn more.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- NYPD Officer Baimadajie Angwang is due in Brooklyn court to appeal a decision that's keeping him behind bars pending his trial on spying charges.

The 33-year-old is accused of acting as an intelligence agent of the Chinese government.

He worked out of the 111th Precinct in Bayside, Queens before his arrest back in September.

Web Extra: Read the complaint (.pdf)

Prosecutors say he's a flight risk.

Angwang faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted.

