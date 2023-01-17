Watch CBS News
Local News

Charges against NYPD officer accused of spying for China could be dropped

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Charges against NYPD officer accused of spying for China could be dropped
Charges against NYPD officer accused of spying for China could be dropped 00:31

NEW YORK -- Charges could be dropped against an NYPD officer accused of spying for China

The U.S. attorney in Brooklyn filed a motion to dismiss the case against Baimadajie Angwang due to additional information. 

Prosecutors had accused Angwang of acting as an illegal agent for the People's Republic of China. 

They alleged he gave the Chinese government information about Tibetan citizens living in New York and committed wire fraud. 

But now, the feds want the case dropped. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 11:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.