Charges against NYPD officer accused of spying for China could be dropped

NEW YORK -- Charges could be dropped against an NYPD officer accused of spying for China.

The U.S. attorney in Brooklyn filed a motion to dismiss the case against Baimadajie Angwang due to additional information.

Prosecutors had accused Angwang of acting as an illegal agent for the People's Republic of China.

They alleged he gave the Chinese government information about Tibetan citizens living in New York and committed wire fraud.

But now, the feds want the case dropped.