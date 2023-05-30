Chandiana Jean charged as unlicensed driver in East New York crash that injured at least 14

NEW YORK -- Police said a woman driving without a valid license was responsible for a multi-car crash that left more than a dozen people hurt in East New York, Brooklyn.

Chandiana Jean, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said Monday.

Eyewitness video shows dazed passengers sitting on an MTA bus as paramedics rushed to treat people at the scene over the weekend.

At least 14 people were hurt in the mangled mess on Sunday that, according to police, was caused by Jean, who was driving a white Chevy Impala.

"We were scared when we heard that," a witness said. "The passengers from the bus, they just came outside the bus, there was screaming, there was crying."

The woman told CBS2 she heard a "boom" at around 8:30 p.m.

Police sources said Jean was traveling on Essex Street and rear-ended a Toyota Sienna, which then collided with a Ford Escape. Instead of stopping, Jean tried fleeing the scene and in the process crashed into a B-15 bus on New Lots Avenue, police said.

"I think somebody was bleeding. The woman was in the car in the back, she didn't respond, she just laid down," a witness said.

A 44-year-old passenger in Jean's car suffered critical injuries.

Families said the intersection is a magnet for crashes. Stop signs were put up two years ago, but now the community is pushing for traffic lights.

"Every three months, there was an accident on this corner," a neighbor said. "And with these young people just driving crazy, you need a light."

"It should have happened by now. I know they have a lot to do across the city, but they need to look at areas like this that have accidents and there should be a list of priorities," said New York City Council Member Charles Barron.

Barron said his office is working to expedite the process.

A DOT spokesperson told us there is no indication a traffic signal was approved, and the department will open a study for a traffic light at the intersection.