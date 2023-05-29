FDNY: 14 people injured in crash involving MTA bus in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were injured, including one critically, in a crash involving an MTA bus on Sunday night in Brooklyn.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of New Lots Avenue and Essex Street in East New York.

Investigators told CBS2 the crash involved several other vehicles.

Investigators were on hand looking at the B15 bus, which was likely headed toward a stop a few feet away during its trip to John F. Kennedy International Airport. Behind the bus was a white mangled sedan.

The FDNY said 14 people were taken to nearby hospitals and the NYPD said at least one person is in critical condition.

CBS2 spoke to one witness.

"It was a bang and everyone started looking out their window," Wayne Spells said. "They need to take action, put a light here because the stop sign ... people blowing through the stop sign and, unfortunately, it's happening over and over again."

It's unclear what caused the crash. Several people in the area told CBS2 they have called for a traffic light to be installed in place of the stop sign. The MTA did confirm that a car crashed into the bus, but had no further information on the other vehicles involved.