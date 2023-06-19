Owner of unleashed pit bulls sought after allegedly stabbing German Shepherd in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the man accused of stabbing a dog in Central Park over the weekend, and dog owners are furious at the shocking attack.

"I was walking down this way. People were arguing, so I hesitated, then they weren't arguing. We noticed the dog just laying here," said Dan Reisman, of Harlem.

Reisman was walking in the park Saturday night when he came across the argument that ended with the stabbing of a dog.

"A few people pitched in. A woman wrapped it up. Someone brought a water. We found an animal hospital and called them, and the police were already called," said Reisman.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 106th Street entrance to Central Park.

According to witnesses, there was a dispute between the owner of a female German Shepherd pit bull mix, named Eli, who was on a leash, and the owner of three unleashed pit bulls.

At least one of the pit bulls attacked Eli, according to witnesses. Then, the unleashed dogs' owner allegedly stabbed her.

"I just remember looking at the dog, and it was still alive and it was looking at me, and we were taking care of it. But the injuries were too much," said Reisman.

Eli was later euthanized due to her injuries. The dog and her owner are well-known in the section of the park where the stabbing happened.

"He loved his dogs. So it has to be the worst thing in the world to lose your dog like that," another Harlem resident said.

It happened during the park's mandatory leash hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Police said the three pit bulls' owner has not been arrested.

"Yeah, I hope they find him and put him in jail because that's what he deserves," said Lenny Santiago.

"He's got something wrong with him. To do that, you've got something wrong with them," said Reisman.

Regulars in the park said the owner of the pit bulls is also well-known and walks daily. Some said they've seen him in the park walking his dogs, unleashed, since the stabbing.