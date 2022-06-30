Cement truck crashes into store in New Jersey, driver airlifted to hospital

Driver airlifted to hospital after truck crashes into store in NJ

GREEN BROOK, N.J. -- A driver was airlifted to the hospital on Thursday after a cement truck crashed into a store in Green Brook, New Jersey.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday morning on Washington Avenue.

The truck driver was hospitalized. Another car was involved in the crash, but it was unclear if anyone else was hurt, police said.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash.

We're told traffic is backed up on Route 22 while emergency crews are on the scene.