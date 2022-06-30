Watch CBS News
New Jersey News

Cement truck crashes into store in New Jersey, driver airlifted to hospital

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver airlifted to hospital after truck crashes into store in NJ
Driver airlifted to hospital after truck crashes into store in NJ 00:24

GREEN BROOK, N.J. -- A driver was airlifted to the hospital on Thursday after a cement truck crashed into a store in Green Brook, New Jersey.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday morning on Washington Avenue.

The truck driver was hospitalized. Another car was involved in the crash, but it was unclear if anyone else was hurt, police said.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash.

We're told traffic is backed up on Route 22 while emergency crews are on the scene.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 8:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.