CBS2's Mary Calvi pens new book: "If a Poem Could Live and Breathe"

NEW YORK -- CBS2's Mary Calvi has a new book coming out February 14.

"If a Poem Could Live and Breathe" is a novel of Teddy Roosevelt's first love, based on original love letters from the Gilded Age.

Calvi was able to see and transcribe the letters, and it's the first time they will be published.

They reveal a relationship that was emotionally intense and painfully beautiful when you discover the impact it had on Roosevelt and on history.

Calvi has a number of events in our area to celebrate the launch:

1 p.m. Sunday, February 12 at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, New Jersey

7 p.m. Tuesday, February 14 at the Roosevelt House at Long Island University in Greenvale, Long Island

7 p.m. Wednesday, February 15 at the Madison Theatre at Molloy University in Rockville Centre, Long Island

6:30 p.m. Friday, February 17 at the Riverfront Library in Yonkers, Westchester County

2 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at Barnes and Noble in Scarsdale-Eastchester, Westchester County

3 p.m. Monday, February 19 at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, Westchester County

6 p.m. Thursday, February 23 at Elm Street Books in New Canaan, Connecticut