Assignment desk researcher Wanda Prisinzano celebrates 40 years at CBS2

NEW YORK -- A member of the CBS2 family celebrated a special milestone Friday.

Wanda Prisinzano, our assignment desk researcher, is celebrating her 40th anniversary at CBS2.

Wanda started working here in 1982 as an intern while in college at New York University. She then got hired as a desk assistant and went on to become a researcher.

"It's been a lot of fun. I've met so many great people along the way. It's still enjoyable, crazy as it is at times, I still enjoy it because every day is different," she said Friday.

Wanda still has her rolodex and knows everyone around town.

Congratulations, Wanda!