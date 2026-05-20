CBS News Radio anchors reflect on their legacy before final sign-off

Friday at 11 p.m. will be the final sign-off for CBS News Radio, home of the "World News Roundup" and several generations of the best in the business.

"When you heard the top of the hour sounder, you knew you were gonna get an unbiased, fact-based newscast," Newsradio icon Rich Lamb said.

"We are fair. We are honest. We give you both sides," anchor Allison Keyes said.

"You get up in the morning and you really don't know what you're going to be doing. I mean, the news changes that fast," anchor Steve Kathan said.

"It was not an easy decision"

The news business is changing, too. It's the end of the radio network infused with the DNA of Edward R. Murrow.

"It was not an easy (decision). A shift in radio station programming coupled with challenging economic realities has made it impossible to continue the service," CBS News President Tom Cibrowski and Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss said in their announcement.

"There's no constant except change, as we all know," Lamb said, adding that it still hurts.

"It was so dependable"

Before the internet or TV, CBS News Radio brought the world to American homes, and was eventually carried on 700 affiliates.

"This was so important, I think, as a sinew that connected the nation together electronically," Lamb said. "It was so dependable. It was part of your life."

"It leaves a huge gap in the field of news," Keyes said. "I want the listeners to know how proud and honored I am to have worked for this amazing place, with these amazing people."

"The reason I got up to do what I do every day is to really be a part of a public service, to be part of informing people of the day's events," Kathan said. "I'm grateful for it and I'm gratified."

They lived up to the Murrow tradition.

CBS News Radio -- good night, and good luck.