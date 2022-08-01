Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Woman slashed with box cutter in unprovoked attack on Midtown sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect caught on video slashing a woman in Manhattan. 

It happened Sunday morning near Seventh Avenue and West 42nd Street in Midtown. 

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up behind the 59-year-old woman as she pulls a cart. 

Police said he cut her right hand with a box cutter for no apparent reason. 

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

