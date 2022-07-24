Caught on video: Suspects wanted for groping women in the subway

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects wanted in separate assaults on women in the subway.

The most recent happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was walking inside the Carroll Street subway station in Brooklyn when the suspect approached her from behind and groped her.

Police are looking for a man accused of groping a woman at a Brooklyn subway station on July 23, 2022. NYPD

The suspect allegedly covered the woman's mouth to stop her from screaming. After a struggle, the woman was able to get free and yell for help, police said.

Police are also searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at a subway station in Lower Manhattan at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The woman, 61, was walking on the platform at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station when she told police a stranger sitting on a bench next to her reached out and forcibly touched her.

Police say this man groped a woman in the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station on July 22, 2022. NYPD

The woman fled the station in fear for her safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

