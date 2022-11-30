Caught on video: Suspect who stole car with child inside in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are hoping new video will help lead them to the man who stole an SUV Monday night in the Bronx with a 2-year-old girl inside.

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of the back seat of a Honda Accord and getting into the driver's seat of a running Toyota Highlander parked on Bronxwood Avenue in Williamsbridge. The man then drove off.

The SUV was later found in Baychester with the 2-year-old still inside. The toddler was unhurt, but was taken to Jacobi Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.