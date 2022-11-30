Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Suspect who stole car with child inside in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New video shows suspect who stole car with child inside
New video shows suspect who stole car with child inside 00:23

NEW YORK - Police are hoping new video will help lead them to the man who stole an SUV Monday night in the Bronx with a 2-year-old girl inside

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of the back seat of a Honda Accord and getting into the driver's seat of a running Toyota Highlander parked on Bronxwood Avenue in Williamsbridge. The man then drove off. 

The SUV was later found in Baychester with the 2-year-old still inside. The toddler was unhurt, but was taken to Jacobi Hospital for a medical evaluation. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 6:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.