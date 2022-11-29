1-year-old girl found safe in back seat after stolen car located in Bronx

1-year-old girl found safe in back seat of stolen car in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A baby girl was safe Monday night after a car she was in was stolen earlier in the day in the Bronx.

Police say the parked SUV was left running with the child inside at 225th Street and Bronxwood Avenue in Williamsbridge.

A short time later, the car was spotted on Edson Avenue and East Gun Hill Road in Baychester.

The 1-year-old was found unharmed in the back seat.

So far, no arrests have been made.