Watch CBS News
Local

1-year-old girl found safe in back seat after stolen car located in Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1-year-old girl found safe in back seat of stolen car in the Bronx
1-year-old girl found safe in back seat of stolen car in the Bronx 00:25

NEW YORK -- A baby girl was safe Monday night after a car she was in was stolen earlier in the day in the Bronx.

Police say the parked SUV was left running with the child inside at 225th Street and Bronxwood Avenue in Williamsbridge.

A short time later, the car was spotted on Edson Avenue and East Gun Hill Road in Baychester.

The 1-year-old was found unharmed in the back seat.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 11:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.