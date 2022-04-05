Caught on video: Suspect in Queens home invasion, sexual assault

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect in a home invasion in Queens which involved a sexual assault.

Police say it happened March 29.

Police say this man broke into a woman's Queens home and sexually abused her. NYPD

The first incident took place at around 4 p.m. near 188th Street and 64th Avenue. Police say a 49-year-old woman was sleeping in her home and woke up to find the suspect standing over her bed holding her phone. The woman then started to chase the man out of her apartment, but as he was leaving, he suddenly turned around and threw her against the wall and sexually abused her. He then ran off.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and released.

The second incident took place a half hour later near 185th Street and 186th Lane. Police say the same suspect entered the rear of a home through an unlocked back fence and stole power tools and a Razor scooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.