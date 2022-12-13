Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn.
It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28.
According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her.
The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
