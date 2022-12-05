Police: Man accused of trying to rape 19-year-old woman in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman last week in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2 a.m. last Monday on Lafayette Avenue in Clinton Hill.

Police said the suspect tried to force the 19-year-old woman to the ground before running off.

She refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.