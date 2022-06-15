Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Drive-by purse snatching in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A woman is recovering after being dragged to the concrete during a drive-by purse snatching in Brooklyn. 

It happened on June 12 at 9:20 p.m. on 57th Street and 8th Avenue. 

Surveillance video shows the woman walking on the sidewalk when two suspects riding on moped approach her from behind. One suspect was driving, while the other grabbed onto the woman's purse. The woman tried to hang onto the purse but was dragged to the pavement, injuring her face and hand. 

Police say the suspects got away with around $700. 

The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

