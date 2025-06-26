Carolyn McCarthy, former N.Y. congresswoman and gun control advocate, dies at 81

Former New York Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, known as a prominent advocate for gun control, has died at the age of 81.

McCarthy, a Democrat, served the 4th Congressional District, which covers central and southern Nassau County, from 1997 until 2015. The prior year she announced she would not seek reelection, citing health concerns.

Following the death of her husband in the 1993 Long Island Rail Road massacre, McCarthy made gun control her top priority in the House, fighting to curb the availability of guns and large ammunition magazines.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy. I recently spoke with her about the 125th anniversary of Nassau County and invited her to attend the county's gala as an honored guest. Unfortunately, she wasn't feeling up to it, but she expressed her best wishes and love for Nassau County. Carolyn was a true leader and a very decent person. She will be sorely missed," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement.

Blakeman has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in McCarthy's honor and has instructed the county's Department of Public Works to find a suitable location to name a street in her honor.

The LIRR shooting pushed McCarthy into politics

McCarthy had an improbable political career, as fate changed her life. She was a nurse from Mineola when she was thrust into the national spotlight 32 years ago when gunman Colin Ferguson shot and killed her husband, Dennis, and five others on an LIRR train, and wounded 19 more, including her only child, Kevin.

"I don't know where that voice came. I tell people, you don't know the strength you have in you, until you are faced with what you have to deal with," she told CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan back in 2014.

McCarthy emerged from the emotional Ferguson trial as an activist, and then, with no political experience, defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Dan Frisa and was on her way to Washington.

"Oh my gosh this is not the way I want to start Congress, a celebrity, the last thing any new freshman wants," she told McLogan.

McCarthy said she was embraced and throughout her 18-year career helped pass 15 pieces of major legislation through three presidents.

"I just wanted to make a difference," she said.

