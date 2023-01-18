Long Island crossing guard released from hospital 101 days after getting hit by car

L.I. crossing guard hit by car in October released from hospital

L.I. crossing guard hit by car in October released from hospital

L.I. crossing guard hit by car in October released from hospital

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A Long Island crossing guard who spent 101 days in the hospital after getting hit by a car is now home with his family.

Dozens of people, including students, cheered as Carlos Vazquez was released from Glen Cove Hospital on Tuesday.

In October, he was hit by a car after helping a group of elementary students cross the street.

Vazquez suffered a traumatic brain injury and was airlifted to North Shore University Hospital in critical condition. Eventually, he was transferred to Glen Cove Hospital for rehabilitation.

"Waking up was very lucky. I shouldn't have been here," he said. "I miss watching the kids and seeing them every day and crossing with them. That's what I miss."

This isn't Vazquez's first time with a serious injury.

Back in 1985, Vazquez was hit by a 40-ton truck. His left leg had to be amputated, and he received a prosthetic leg.