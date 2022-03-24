Cardinal Dolan discusses how Catholic Church is helping Ukrainian refugees
NEW YORK -- Cardinal Timothy Dolan is providing an update on the Catholic Church's response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
The church says efforts are underway to assist refugees and those displaced by the Russian invasion.
Dolan is speaking from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.
CLICK HERE for more on how to help Ukraine
