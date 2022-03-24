Watch CBS News

Cardinal Dolan discusses how Catholic Church is helping Ukrainian refugees

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Cardinal Timothy Dolan is providing an update on the Catholic Church's response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

The church says efforts are underway to assist refugees and those displaced by the Russian invasion. 

Dolan is speaking from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown. 

CLICK HERE for more on how to help Ukraine

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 24, 2022 / 7:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.