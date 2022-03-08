Watch CBS News

War in Ukraine: How to help from here at home

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Long Island woman from Ukraine collecting donations to send overseas 01:58

NEW YORK -- As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold and the refugee crisis worsens, many around the world are wondering how they can help. 

The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City shared the following links to support those on the ground: 

CLICK HERE for more information from the United States Agency International Development, including how to vet other relief organizations.

CLICK HERE for more ways to help from CBS News.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 8, 2022 / 1:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

