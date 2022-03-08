War in Ukraine: How to help from here at home
NEW YORK -- As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold and the refugee crisis worsens, many around the world are wondering how they can help.
The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City shared the following links to support those on the ground:
- Airlink
- CARE
- Catholic Relief Services
- ChildFund
- Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN
- Humanity & Inclusion
- ICRC
- International Medical Corps
- International Organization for Migration
- International Rescue Committee
- Islamic Relief USA
- Medical Teams International
- Plan International USA
- Project C.U.R.E.
- Project HOPE
- Save the Children
- UNFPA
- UNHCR
- UNICEF
- UNICEF USA
- UNOCHA
- World Food Program (WFP)
- World Health Organization (WHO)
CLICK HERE for more information from the United States Agency International Development, including how to vet other relief organizations.
CLICK HERE for more ways to help from CBS News.
