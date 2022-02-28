Timothy Cardinal Dolan heaps praise on Ukrainian people during Mass in East Village

NEW YORK -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan helped hold Mass at St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church in the East Village on Sunday.

He heaped praise on the Ukrainian people, both here in New York and standing tough at home in the face of the Russian invasion.

"There's an elder lady in there who just said to me, 'They are fighting blind. We are fighting for life and light,' and they gave me the message to me. That's why I love them and respect them," Dolan said.

He also gave credit to Pope Francis for breaking precedent last week and visiting the Russian Embassy to the Holy See to plead for peace.