Watch CBS News
Local News

Car spins out on icy ramp, crashes into light pole getting onto Route 19 in Paterson, N.J.

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

Car spins out, crashes into light pole in icy conditions
Car spins out, crashes into light pole in icy conditions 01:20

PATERSON, N.J. -- Icy conditions on a ramp coming off I-80 in Paterson are causing drivers to spin out and at least one crashed Friday morning. 

An overhead look from Chopper 2 showed slippery conditions getting off I-80 and onto Route 19 south.

Multiple cars slid, and one vehicle went off the road and took down a light

Use caution if you're driving through the area. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out various stories and traffic around our area on this Friday morning. Fly along and let us know where you're watching from. Find more local news on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M

Posted by CBS New York on Friday, January 27, 2023
Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.