Car spins out on icy ramp, crashes into light pole getting onto Route 19 in Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, N.J. -- Icy conditions on a ramp coming off I-80 in Paterson are causing drivers to spin out and at least one crashed Friday morning.

An overhead look from Chopper 2 showed slippery conditions getting off I-80 and onto Route 19 south.

Multiple cars slid, and one vehicle went off the road and took down a light.

Use caution if you're driving through the area.

