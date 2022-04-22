New York City streets go car-free this weekend for Earth Day
NEW YORK -- Some New York City streets are going car-free this weekend in honor of Earth Day.
This Saturday only, the following nine corridors will be closed to traffic and opened to pedestrians:
- Bronx, Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street
- Bronx, Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue
- Brooklyn, Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street
- Manhattan, Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street
- Manhattan, Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street
- Manhattan, Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina
- Manhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street
- Queens, 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street
- Staten Island, Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard
This is the fifth installment of Car-Free Earth Day and the city's largest ever Earth Day celebration. For more information on the celebrations, click here.
You can watch the CBS News New York special "Earth Day: Invest in Our Planet" streaming at 9 a.m. Friday, and join us at 12:30 p.m. for a one-hour special "Eye on Earth: Climate Impact."
