New York City streets go car-free this weekend for Earth Day

NEW YORK -- Some New York City streets are going car-free this weekend in honor of Earth Day.

This Saturday only, the following nine corridors will be closed to traffic and opened to pedestrians:

Bronx, Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street

Bronx, Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue

Brooklyn, Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street

Manhattan, Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street

Manhattan, Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street

Manhattan, Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina

Manhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street

Queens, 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street

Staten Island, Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

This is the fifth installment of Car-Free Earth Day and the city's largest ever Earth Day celebration. For more information on the celebrations, click here.

You can watch the CBS News New York special "Earth Day: Invest in Our Planet" streaming at 9 a.m. Friday, and join us at 12:30 p.m. for a one-hour special "Eye on Earth: Climate Impact."