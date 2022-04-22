Watch CBS News

New York City streets go car-free this weekend for Earth Day

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYC's Car Free Earth Day returns in April 00:29

NEW YORK -- Some New York City streets are going car-free this weekend in honor of Earth Day.

This Saturday only, the following nine corridors will be closed to traffic and opened to pedestrians:

  • Bronx, Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street
  • Bronx, Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue
  • Brooklyn, Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street
  • Manhattan, Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street
  • Manhattan, Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street
  • Manhattan, Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina
  • Manhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street
  • Queens, 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street
  • Staten Island, Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

This is the fifth installment of Car-Free Earth Day and the city's largest ever Earth Day celebration. For more information on the celebrations, click here.

You can watch the CBS News New York special "Earth Day: Invest in Our Planet" streaming at 9 a.m. Friday, and join us at 12:30 p.m. for a one-hour special "Eye on Earth: Climate Impact."

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 8:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.