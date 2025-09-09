Woman whose mom died of 9/11-related illness cycling over 200 miles in 3 days for cancer research

A New Jersey woman is cycling more than 200 miles in just three days to raise money for cancer research.

It's a journey fueled by hope and by heartbreak.

N.J. woman inspired to raise money for cancer research

As Jessica Chin peddles, she's carrying more than just her gear; she's carrying her mother's legacy.

"I know she's looking down and she's cheering me on. She's my biggest fan and my biggest supporter," she said.

Jessica Chin (R) and her mother, Ann (L) Jessica Chin

Chin's mom, Ann, worked near the World Trade Center in 2001. In 2012, she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer that doctors related to 9/11. She died in August 2024.

"Luckily, she was able to live an extra 10 years from the original six-month prognosis," Chin said. "That's why every dollar is super important for funding cancer research and breakthrough technology."

Now, Chin is training to cycle 225 miles from Indianapolis to Pittsburgh. She's one of 108 participants within her company that is partnering with the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The goal is to raise $1 million.

"There's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears through it," Chin said.

She will be riding at the end of September with a mission that's greater than the finish line. The 40-year-old is raising money, awareness and hope in the fight against cancer.

"I saw my mom suffering in her last few months. It really made me want to make a difference for other people and ... hopefully one day, have a world without cancer," Chin said.

New Jersey resident Jessica Chin is training to cycle 225 miles from Indianapolis to Pittsburgh to raise money for cancer research. CBS News New York

The ride will take Chin three days. She admits it's grueling, but it's for those who are suffering even more.

"Our training pales in comparison to what cancer patients go through every day. And I'll be thinking of every single one of them," she said.

For Chin, every mile is a tribute, a promise and a call for action.

She says when she crosses that finish line in Pittsburgh, she knows her mom will be right there with her.