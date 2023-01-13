Cancer-related deaths dropped dramatically in last 3 decades, report says

NEW YORK -- A new report shows cancer deaths dropped dramatically in the last three decades.

The data shows the rate has declined 33% since 1991.

The American Cancer Society released the report, and CEO Dr. Karen Knudsen joined CBS2 to discuss the findings.

Knudsen spoke about the cause for the decline, as well as some disparities in the data.

She also addressed three types of cancer -- breast, prostate and uterine -- that are still on the rise.

Finally, she went on to stress the importance of early detection.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.