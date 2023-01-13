Watch CBS News
Health

Cancer-related deaths dropped dramatically in last 3 decades, report says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Promising news in fight against cancer
Promising news in fight against cancer 04:21

NEW YORK -- A new report shows cancer deaths dropped dramatically in the last three decades. 

The data shows the rate has declined 33% since 1991.

The American Cancer Society released the report, and CEO Dr. Karen Knudsen joined CBS2 to discuss the findings.

Knudsen spoke about the cause for the decline, as well as some disparities in the data.

She also addressed three types of cancer -- breast, prostate and uterine -- that are still on the rise. 

Finally, she went on to stress the importance of early detection. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.