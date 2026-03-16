6 hurt, including 2 children and 2 firefighters, in Brooklyn house fire

Families were forced to jump from windows Sunday as flames burned through a three-story home in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

In total, six people were hurt, including two minors and two firefighters. Officials said at least two civilians suffered serious injuries. The firefighters suffered minor burns.

The raging fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home on Conklin Avenue. Flames extended from the first floor to the second floor.

Families were forced to jump from windows on March 15, 2026, as flames burned through a three-story home in Canarsie, Brooklyn. CBS News New York

"I heard commotion," neighbor Thafarie Thomas said. "I did come down to look. And then that's the time the fire, the window exploded."

As Thomas and her kids evacuated, she saw the flames bursting out of a front window, and a man catch on fire.

"I think he was burned a bit, but he was speaking. He was asking for help," she said.

Officials said the fire was so fierce, some residents jumped down from windows in the rear of the house.

Families were forced to jump from windows on March 15, 2026, as flames burned through a three-story home in Canarsie, Brooklyn. CBS News New York

Thafarie Thomas's 12-year-old daughter was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

"They held our hand all through it, and they really worked with us," she said.

After a restless night, she returned to find her home in shambles.

"I cried. Even though it's material, it's our home," she said.

Families were forced to jump from windows on March 15, 2026, as flames burned through a three-story home in Canarsie, Brooklyn. CBS News New York

Thomas said she left in such a hurry, she couldn't find her dog, but she was relieved to find her safe.

"She's smart. She hid. She hid herself, and she's OK," she said.

While there's so much to clean up, Thomas says there's only one thing that matters.

"I'm just happy that my daughter is OK," she said. "God is good."