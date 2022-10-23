The Point: Democrat Robert Zimmerman, Republican George Santos battle it out to replace retiring Rep. Tom Suozzi
The Point
Republican George Santos and Democrat Robert Zimmerman are battling it out to replace retiring Rep. Tom Suozzi in New York's 3rd congressional district, which includes voters on Long Island and in parts of Queens.
Watch Parts 1 and 2 of their debate moderated by Marcia Kramer in the video players below:
Your Point
Residents in NY-3 have strong views about the problems in the nation and their district. They're weighing in this week.
Exclamation Point
Zimmerman and Santos answer questions from voters in a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York.
"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.