The Point: Democrat Robert Zimmerman, Republican George Santos battle it out to replace retiring Rep. Tom Suozzi

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Republican George Santos and Democrat Robert Zimmerman are battling it out to replace retiring Rep. Tom Suozzi in New York's 3rd congressional district, which includes voters on Long Island and in parts of Queens. 

Watch Parts 1 and 2 of their debate moderated by Marcia Kramer in the video players below:

Residents in NY-3 have strong views about the problems in the nation and their district. They're weighing in this week. 

Zimmerman and Santos answer questions from voters in a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York. 

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."

Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 12:37 PM

