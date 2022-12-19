Bombshell New York Times report raises serious questions about Congressman-elect George Santos' background

NEW YORK - A bombshell report in the New York Times Monday suggests first-term Congressman-elect George Santos may have lied about large parts of his resume, such as where he worked and went to college.

The alleged discrepancies go even further.

There are calls for Santos to step down before he's even taken office.

Santos, 34, turned a blue district red to represent Nassau's North Shore and parts of Queens by campaigning as a seasoned financier, but the New York Times investigative story "calls into question key parts of the resumé he sold to voters."

Employers and alma maters Santos listed have "no record" of him, including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Baruch College and NYU.

Other parts of his resumé may be "largely fiction," according to the report. There's no record of his purported nonprofit animal rescue. Even claims he lost employees at the Pulse nightclub shooting are disputed.

The Times review of public documents and court filings criminal charges for check fraud in Brazil, eviction cases against him and campaign finance questions.

"This is not about resume padding. This is allegations about he lied on his house ethics forms, lying about his personal finances, where is money came from for his campaign," said former candidate Robert Zimmerman. "What's most troubling, George Santos' refusal to answer any questions about this at all."

During the campaign, Zimmerman, Santos' Democratic opponent, had called out inconsistencies.

Santos' attorney Joseph Murray called the story a "shotgun blast of attacks."

Here's his full statement:

"George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by - a gay, Latino, immigrant and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party. After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks. It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations. As Winston Churchill famously stated, 'You have enemies? Good. It means that you've stood up for something, sometime in your life."

Joseph Cairo, the leader of the Nassau Republican party, said "I have read recent news accounts regarding Congressman-elect George Santos. While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious, I believe that George Santos deserves an opportunity to address the claims detailed in the article, which have been repeated by other news sources. Every person deserves an opportunity to 'clear' his/her name in the face of accusations. I am committed to this principle, and I look forward to the Congressman-Elect's responses to the news reports."

The Times couldn't even find evidence he lives at the address he is registered to vote.

"The totality of it is just so astounding, I don't think the Congress should seat him. It's within their purview to decide to seat someone or not. This is not the person they chose to elect," said Nassau County Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs.

Some are calling on Santos to resign.

"To lie about where he lives, college. To lie about his employees dying in a mass shooting. This is somebody disqualified to run for office," said former Congressional candidate Josh Lafazan.

Political observers point out there is little that can be done unless any of the alleged mischaracterizations amount to a crime. é

"It's extremely rare throughout the history of this country that Congress has actually expelled one of their own. Unfortunately, lying on your resumé is not is not a problem for running for office, unfortunately," said Basil Smikle, director of the public policy program at Hunter College. "The voters will just have to wait for the next election to be able to have their say."

Santos' attorney says he is discussing the congressman-elect's response. His former opponent says a response is already overdue.

The Times also found no evidence of the $80 million family investment firm Santos has claimed he manages.