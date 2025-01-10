Watch CBS News
Caleb Rijos, 14, stabbed to death in Bronx; No arrests, NYPD says

Bronx teen fatally stabbed in chest, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Caleb Rijos, a boy from the Bronx, died after he was stabbed in the chest multiple times, according to New York City police. 

The 14-year-old was found unresponsive Friday morning outside a building on 138th Street in the Mott Haven section.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Shocked neighbors react to teen's killing

Rijos lived around the corner on Alexander Avenue, police said. Detectives were inside a building there speaking with grieving family members. 

Neighbors outside were stunned by the boy's death.

"I'm in shock right now. I'm very shocked right now. You moved my heart," said Awilda Miranda. "It's a child, like my grandkids."

Police have released an image of an individual wanted in connection with the homicide.

An individual wanted in connection with a homicide in the Bronx
Police are searching for an individual in connection to the deadly stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx on Jan. 10, 2025. NYPD Crime Stoppers

No arrests have been made and police did not reveal a possible motive for the teen's killing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

