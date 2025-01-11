Bronx boy murdered by "career criminal" with 4 prior arrests, NYPD commissioner says

NEW YORK -- The man charged with murdering 14-year-old Caleb Rijos in the Bronx is "a career criminal" with a history of violence and mental health problems, the New York City police commissioner says.

Waldo Mejia, 29, was taken into custody hours after allegedly stabbing the boy, who was on his way to school, Friday morning in the Mott Haven section, according officials.

"When he was arrested, Mr. Mejia was wearing the same sneakers and pants he wore during the homicide, and he was in possession of a bloody knife. Mr. Mejia, a violent recidivist with a documented history of mental health interactions with the NYPD, is now at the 4-0 precinct being processed on a murder charge," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Saturday at a news conference.

Police said the attack on Rijos was unprovoked.

Suspect arrested 4 times since 2015, NYPD says

Mejia has four prior arrests, including for another stabbing in 2024, burglary and arson in 2019, possession of a loaded gun in 2017, and carrying a knife in 2015, according to Tisch.

"Today a 14-year-old boy is dead, a family is devastated, a city is in mourning, and the systems that we have in place to deal with repeat offenders and individuals with severe mental health issues continue to fail us," Tisch said.

Mejia is charged with second degree murder, first degree manslaughter and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Rijos.

Police said Mejia is also the suspect in a stabbing at a nearby subway station.

Teen dies after stabbing attack

Rijos was found unresponsive Friday morning outside a building on 138th Street in Mott Haven and pronounced dead in the ambulance bringing him to the hospital, police said.

"Video shows that the victim is standing alone on the sidewalk, by himself, when he is approached by this perpetrator who immediately stabs him two times in the chest and flees the scene," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at an earlier news conference.

Rijos lived near the block where he was stabbed. His neighbors said they were stunned when they found out about his death.

"I'm in shock right now. I'm very shocked right now. You moved my heart," said Awilda Miranda. "It's a child, like my grandkids."