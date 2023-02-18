Watch CBS News
Driver slams into New Jersey car dealership

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A New Jersey car dealership was left with a lot of cleanup Friday morning after a car slammed into the building.

It happened at the Buick GMC of Englewood.

According to police, an 82-year-old woman said she was at the dealership for service because her car was accelerating on its own. That's what she says happened when she tried to park at the dealership Friday.

The glass is damaged, but the car didn't make it inside.

No one got hurt.

