Buckabear Wildfire burning in West Milford Township, New Jersey

A wildfire is burning in Passaic County, New Jersey. Fire officials say the Buckabear Wildfire has burned through 70 acres in West Milford Township and is currently zero percent contained.

Chopper 2 flew overhead early Wednesday morning, where smoke could be seen over a densely wooded area.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says no homes or structures are threatened by the fire, but Clinton Road is closed between Goldfinch Lane and Van Orden Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

N.J. wildfires so far this summer

The state's Forest Fire Service has battled several wildfires this summer, including one in the Wharton State Forest in June, another in Hackettstown in May and the massive Jones Road Wildfire back in April.

The Jones Road fire burned for weeks and forced thousands of residents and businesses in Ocean County to evacuate. A 17- and 19-year-old were charged with starting the blaze after not putting out a bonfire, prosecutors said.

At the time, authorities said the state had seen 662 wildfires and 16,572 acres burned so far this year, compared to 310 fires and 315 acres burned during the same period last year. Officials warned the drought conditions were "deeply serious," especially in the southern half of the state.

Wednesday's fire danger level is listed as "moderate" for northern, central and southern parts of the state.