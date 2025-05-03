Hackettstown, N.J. wildfire 100% contained, officials say

The wildfire near Hackettstown in Warren County, N.J. has been 100% contained, authorities said Saturday.

The fire burned about 100 acres and damaged two outbuildings, according to New Jersey Forest Fire Service. No evacuations were necessary.

Nearby Route 46 has reopened, along with Tannery and Russling roads.

Fire crews will remain on the scene for several days to address additional areas of concern. The rounds of rain headed our way is expected to help. Smoke from the fire is anticipated to remain in the area until significant rain falls, possibly this afternoon and evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews dropped water from nearby fish hatchery ponds to battle the blaze.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, firefighters are continuing to battle the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County. At last update, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said it was approximately 80% contained after burning 15,300 acres. Two teens face arson charges related to that fire.

Joseph Kling, 19, is due back in court Monday, when a judge is expected to decide whether he can be released from jail ahead of trial.