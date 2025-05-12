Jones Road fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, is 100% contained, officials say

The Jones Road wildfire in Ocean County is 100% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service announced Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the service said the 15,300-acre fire burning in Ocean and Lacey townships was contained. The fire started on April 22 at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area.

Thousands were evacuated because of the fire late last month, and at least one business lost a facility. At its height, the blaze also caused some road closures and power outages.

Two people — 19-year-old Joseph Kling of Waretown, New Jersey, and a 17-year-old who has not been identified — have been charged with starting the blaze. Kling faces arson and aggravated arson charges.

Authorities said the 17-year-old helped Kling start a bonfire with wooden pallets, and then both left the area without properly extinguishing the fire. Members of the NJFFS, the Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad in the Ocean County prosecutor's office and the New Jersey State Fire Marshal's Office investigated with GPS and found the wildfire began at the site of the bonfire.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer also alleged the younger teen "gave misinformation to law enforcement about how the fire started," according to a news release.

Meanwhile, the NJFFS is warning residents about a scam targeting Ocean and Lacey township residents affected by the fire. Officials say scammers are going door to door claiming they can remove the smell of smoke from homes for $30,000, which they say can be reimbursed through FEMA. Officials say FEMA has not issued a disaster declaration for this fire and urge residents to report suspicious activity to police.