Bruce Springsteen announces New York, New Jersey, Connecticut tour dates
NEW YORK - The Boss is coming home.
Bruce Springsteen announced in May that he and the E Street Band will start an international tour next year - their first in six years.
At the time of the announcement, they didn't reveal any domestic dates, just international ones.
Now they've revealed the American tour dates, and that's bringing the band through our area.
Dates in our area include: Apr. 1 at Madison Square Garden, Apr. 3 at Barclays Center, Apr. 9 & 11 at UBS Arena, and Apr. 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark.
