Watch CBS News
Local News

Bruce Springsteen announces New York, New Jersey, Connecticut tour dates

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates
Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates 00:22

NEW YORK - The Boss is coming home.

Bruce Springsteen announced in May that he and the E Street Band will start an international tour next year - their first in six years. 

At the time of the announcement, they didn't reveal any domestic dates, just international ones. 

Now they've revealed the American tour dates, and that's bringing the band through our area. 

Dates in our area include: Apr. 1 at Madison Square Garden, Apr. 3 at Barclays Center, Apr. 9 & 11 at UBS Arena, and Apr. 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.