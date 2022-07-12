Bruce Springsteen announces New York, New Jersey, Connecticut tour dates

NEW YORK - The Boss is coming home.

Bruce Springsteen announced in May that he and the E Street Band will start an international tour next year - their first in six years.

At the time of the announcement, they didn't reveal any domestic dates, just international ones.

Now they've revealed the American tour dates, and that's bringing the band through our area.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

Dates in our area include: Apr. 1 at Madison Square Garden, Apr. 3 at Barclays Center, Apr. 9 & 11 at UBS Arena, and Apr. 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark.