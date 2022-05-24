Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce first tour in 6 years

NEW YORK - The Boss is heading back on the road.

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he and the E Street Band will start an international tour next year.

The tour will start with a number of yet-to-be-announced dates in the U.S. and continue to Europe, including shows in Barcelona, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Vienna.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour! More info on tickets at https://t.co/YahXTJXE7l pic.twitter.com/wUax9aiZ8V — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) May 24, 2022

A second North American tour leg is scheduled to begin in August.

It has been six years since Springsteen and the E Street Band performed in concert.