New cruises coming to Brooklyn Terminal in spring 2023, Mayor Adams announces

NEW YORK -- New York City is getting a big boost in tourism with new cruises coming to Brooklyn Terminal.

Mayor Eric Adams says starting in April, travelers can take MSC Cruises year-round from Red Hook to Bermuda, the Bahamas and Florida or up to Canada and New England.

"We're anticipating 219,000 passengers arriving in New York City per year on MSC Cruises, and this would create ... an estimated $102 million a year in spending in our restaurants, our shops and our bars," Adams said.

The cruises are expected to create 10,000 jobs in the city.

MSC Cruises is also donating $236,000 toward Red Hook Green Thumb Gardens and to the city's junior ambassador program.