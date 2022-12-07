Watch CBS News
Local News

New cruises coming to Brooklyn Terminal in spring 2023, Mayor Adams announces

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Year-round cruises from NYC to the Bahamas, Bermuda start in April
Year-round cruises from NYC to the Bahamas, Bermuda start in April 00:47

NEW YORK -- New York City is getting a big boost in tourism with new cruises coming to Brooklyn Terminal.

Mayor Eric Adams says starting in April, travelers can take MSC Cruises year-round from Red Hook to Bermuda, the Bahamas and Florida or up to Canada and New England.

"We're anticipating 219,000 passengers arriving in New York City per year on MSC Cruises, and this would create ... an estimated $102 million a year in spending in our restaurants, our shops and our bars," Adams said.

The cruises are expected to create 10,000 jobs in the city.

MSC Cruises is also donating $236,000 toward Red Hook Green Thumb Gardens and to the city's junior ambassador program.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.