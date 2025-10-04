2 teens dead in possible subway surfing incident in Brooklyn, police sources say

2 teens dead in possible NYC subway surfing incident, sources say

Two teenagers were found dead in what New York City police are investigating as a possible subway surfing incident, sources tell CBS News New York.

The girls, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive at the Marcy Avenue station in Brooklyn overnight, the sources said Saturday.

The teens were pronounced dead at the subway stop in the Williamsburg neighborhood at around 3 a.m., shortly after officers arrived.

Their names were not immediately released by officials.

First responders head down the steps at the Marcy Avenue subway station in Brooklyn after two teenagers were found dead on Oct. 4, 2025. The deaths are being investigated as a possible subway surfing incident, police sources told CBS News New York. CBS News New York

Investigators also did not say where at the station the bodies were found, if they were on the tracks or on a train.

The station was shut down and J and M trains were bypassing the stop while first responders were on the scene.

Service has since resumed, according to the MTA.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.