1 person killed, 1 critically hurt subway surfing in Queens, police say

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and another is critically injured as the subway surfing trend continues in New York City.

While the ages of the victims have not been released, the NYPD says two females were subway surfing when they fell between the tracks and were struck by a southbound 7 train just before 11 p.m. Sunday near the 111th Street station in Corona, Queens.

One of the victims died and the other was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Troubling subway surfing trend

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has made a push to run public service announcements online and in stations, but incidents continue to rise.

Sunday night's death marks the sixth fatality so far this year.

Just last Wednesday, 13-year-old Adolfo Samabria died while subway surfing at the Forest Avenue station in Queens. His loved ones said he celebrated his birthday just days before.

One friend called him a "ray of sunshine," adding, "he had a long life to live."

Last month, 11-year-old Cayden Thompson died while subway surfing on the G train. His grief-stricken uncle, a teenager himself, vowed to never try the trend again.

"I got hooked on it. I'd seen videos online, decided to do it," said 15-year-old Christian Vega. "It's really easy to get hooked onto that stuff, because once you do it, nothing's ever gonna top it off, like that adrenaline rush you get."

"Other kids who are thinking of going into subway surfing and other kids who still do, just stop doing it. It's not worth your life," he added.

The city has also called on social media companies to do more to remove the dangerous videos.