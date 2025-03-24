NYC Council special election in Brooklyn could be decided by a slim margin

Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday in Brooklyn in a special election to fill a vacant New York City Council seat.

Conservative Democratic State Senator Simcha Felder and pro-Trump businessman Heshy Tischler are running to fill the seat in the 44th district, which includes parts of Borough Park, Sunset Park, Gravesend and Midwood.

The seat has been vacant since former Councilman Kalman Yeger stepped into his new seat in the New York State Assembly at the beginning of the year.

Borough Park homeless shelter debate

Tischler sat down with Brooklyn reporter Hannah Kliger to discuss his reasons for running for public office. He's been unsuccessfully vying to get elected to the council since 2017.

When asked why he's confident he may be successful this time, Tischler said, "I think that I'm competent, I'm a professional. I know budgeting. I know the city red tape. I know how to help people."

As CBS News New York reported earlier this month, a lack of representation in the district has been a sore spot for neighbors rallying against a controversial homeless shelter slated for Borough Park.

"We finally built the neighborhood, got the drug dealers out. We built schools in the neighborhoods, synagogues, churches. It's a beautiful community. You bringing us a homeless shelter," he said.

Felder's office declined multiple requests for interviews. A representative from his office said he also opposes the project.

Gravesend lithium battery storage project

Another concern is in Gravesend, where a green energy developer is planning a lithium battery energy storage system along McDonald Avenue. It's an industrial zone that is steps from residential streets.

Though council members don't impact projects like this, they often play a role in informing and advocating for the community.

Felder's office issued a statement saying he has "serious concerns about the safety of this facility."

Tischler said he plans to fight against it.

"You think they can do this in six months or a year? Unacceptable. There's no way they can pass. Again, this is my forte. This is my specialty, and I will have them shut down," he said.

The makings of a close race

Whoever wins Tuesday's election will serve until the end of the year. They will have to run again in the June primaries and win the general election to serve a full four-year term.

Tischler, who is hoping to benefit from President Trump's success in the district, has managed to raise more money than his opponent.

Felder, hoping for name recognition, has served in public office since 2002 and has represented the same district in the past.

Since this is a special election in an off-year, voter turnout is expected to be low. Early voting ended March 23 and the Board of Elections said there have been 686 ballots cast so far, which means it could be a tight race.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here to find your polling place.

