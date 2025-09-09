CCRB recommends 4 NYPD officers be disciplined for Brooklyn shelter worker's beating, arrest

4 NYPD officers should be disciplined for beating Brooklyn shelter worker, CCRB says

The Civilian Complaint Review Board is recommending discipline for NYPD officers involved in the beating and arrest of a homeless shelter worker in Brooklyn, CBS News New York has learned.

The story was the subject of a CBS News New York investigation last year.

The CCRB concluded four officers abused their authority and used excessive force in the beating and arresting of Brooklyn homeless shelter worker Jason Salters, and is recommending they be disciplined.

"It will always affect me"

"It will always affect me and be with me, from the pain in my neck, to me just waking up in sweats worrying about somebody beating on me. It's horrible," Salters said.

Salters said the officers entered the shelter looking for a domestic violence suspect who had been staying there.

An internal report from the city's Department of Homeless Service says Salters called a supervisor, who said the officers can't search for the client if they're not in active pursuit. Salters said he tried to keep them out, but they barged in.

The matter is now in the hands of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who will consider whether to follow the CCRB's recommendation.

"I hope she does bring true change that she speaks about. Going from the past of the other commissioners, they deviate from this greatly. They ignore it totally," Salters said.

Details from the CCRB's report

The CCRB report obtained by CBS News New York alleges Sgt. Tashida Wilson, Det. Steven Mednick and Det. Christopher Chin used excessive force. It also says Chin, Mednick and Officer Benjamin Hinderman failed to activate their body cameras, and it's not clear which of those officers are in the videos of the encounter.

They could face a wide range of penalties, but the CCRB recommends Wilson and Hinderman lose up to 10 vacation days, and Chin and Mednick lose up to 15.

"I felt a bit vindicated, but also let down. The officer in charge, the sergeant, disciplinary, that's, what, vacation time and no real disciplinary action," Salters said.

CBS News New York asked what message Salters would like to send to Tisch as she considers the case.

"Hold these officers accountable for the brutality that they exampled against my client. They need to be held responsible under the law. They need to lose their jobs, or at minimum, be suspended," Salters' attorney Andrew Laufer said.

CCRB recommendations aren't always taken

Earlier this year, protesters took to 1 Police Plaza after Tisch rejected the CCRB's recommendation to fire a lieutenant who shot and killed a man in the Bronx.

City data shows Tisch agrees with the CCRB's recommendations in 66% of misconduct cases. In the last decade, only Commissioner Dermot Shea concurred with the board at a higher rate -- 77%.

"In her limited time, I think she abides by what the CCRB findings are. And I think most police commissioners abide by, they respect the findings of the CCRB," John Jay professor and retired NYPD Det. Michael Alcazar said.

"I don't go outside"

The officers didn't have a warrant, but they did present a document called an I-Card which, according to city policy, allows them to enter shelters in some circumstances.

Salters says he followed his supervisor's orders and refused to let the officers search for the client.

He says he was taken to a hospital after the arrest and eventually to central booking, but was later released with no charges.

"It's stopping my liberties of my life, because I don't go outside. I don't enjoy my friends. I stay reclused and with my dogs," Salters said.

Salters and his attorney are now suing the NYPD.

The unions for the NYPD members involved would not agree to our interview requests for this story.

"If you can't hold your own accountable, then how are they holding us accountable?" Salters said.

Salters and his attorney want criminal charges, but the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office says it found no evidence any of those cops broke the law.

Tisch has final say on how the NYPD will punish those officers, or if they'll be punished at all.

The NYPD says the disciplinary process is ongoing.