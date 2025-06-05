1 dead after partial roof collapse in Brooklyn

A worker died when a roof partially collapsed Thursday morning in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The FDNY said it received a call shortly before 9 a.m. for a roof collapse near the rear of a two-story building at Quentin Road and East 32nd Street in Marine Park.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where there were several fire trucks and other emergency vehicles. A steakhouse on the corner appeared to have debris spilling out its front door.

Authorities said three construction workers were doing some renovations at the steakhouse. They were working on the first floor at the rear of the building, installing new refrigeration units when the roof suddenly collapsed. One of the workers, 43, was pinned under a thick slab of concrete.

The FDNY managed to get him out, and he was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

So far there's no word on the cause of the collapse.

New York City's alert system posted on social media that people should expect delays and road closures in the area.